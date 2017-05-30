From Nikki Haley, another side of Trump’s ‘America First’

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is presenting another side of the President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine, one that focuses on America’s traditional roles overseas.

Whereas Trump has emphasized security and prosperity and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has distinguished between America’s interests and its values, Haley is the voice insisting the US still seeks to promote human rights, democracy and the well-being of others.

Yet Haley brushes off any suggestion of divergent interests. She says members of Trump’s Cabinet simply “see the world through a different scope.”

Haley’s unique role in the administration was on display last week in Jordan and Turkey during her first official trip. The outspoken former South Carolina governor-turned-Trump diplomat comforted refugees and packed food boxes in a show of hands-on diplomacy.

