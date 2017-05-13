Latest News
  • Fresh US-led airstrike kills 12 in northern Syria’s Raqqa province

The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar strikes that claimed the lives of civilians in the process of targeting positions of the Islamic State as Raqqa is the de facto capital of the IS.

By: IANS | Damascus | Published:May 13, 2017 8:42 am
Buildings damaged by airstrikes in Raqqa. (Representational image. Files. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh)

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded on Friday by a fresh US-led airstrike on the northern Syrian province of Raqqa, state TV reported. The airstrike hit the Mishleb neighborhood in Raqqa, the report said. The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar strikes that claimed the lives of civilians in the process of targeting positions of the Islamic State as Raqqa is the de facto capital of the IS.

A day earlier, at least 11 people were killed and nine others wounded by a US-led strike on one of the villages in the northern countryside of Raqqa. On Wednesday, at least 10 civilians were killed by US-led airstrike against the town of Sour in the countryside of the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

The US-led anti-terror coalition has also been backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in their push against the IS positions in Deir al-Zour and Raqqa province. The coalition previously acknowledged the falling of civilian victims by the airstrikes on IS-held areas in Syria.

