French President Francois Hollande condemns ‘odious’ Quebec attack

French President Francois Hollande in Paris. (Source: Reuters) French President Francois Hollande in Paris. (Source: Reuters)

French President Francois Hollande on Monday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” what he called an “odious attack” in Quebec City that claimed six lives. Eight more people were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque late Sunday, a shooting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said was a “terrorist attack.”

“It’s the spirit of peace and openness of the people of Quebec that the terrorists wanted to hit,” added Hollande. Canadian police have arrested two suspects following the attack that police are also treating as an act of terrorism.

According to witnesses interviewed on local television, two masked gunmen burst into the cultural centre around 7:15 pm on Sunday. The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.