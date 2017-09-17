French President Emmanuel Macron urges lifting of Gulf blockade against Qatar

Macron is calling for “the embargo measures affecting the people of Qatar, in particular families and students, to be lifted as quickly as possible,” the president’s office said in a statement on Friday after he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Macron is calling for “the embargo measures affecting the people of Qatar, in particular families and students, to be lifted as quickly as possible,” the president’s office said in a statement on Friday after he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the lifting of a Saudi-led embargo on Qatar in effect since June 5, media reports said. Macron is calling for “the embargo measures affecting the people of Qatar, in particular families and students, to be lifted as quickly as possible,” the president’s office said in a statement on Friday after he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The statement said Macron “expressed his concern over the tensions that threaten regional stability, undermining the political resolution of the crises and our collective fight against terrorism”, Xinhua news agency reported. During the meeting in Paris, the two leaders have discussed the latest developments of the Gulf crisis, and the efforts to resolve it through dialogue and diplomatic means with Kuwait’s mediation.

The visit is the third trip, after Turkey and Germany, of the Qatari emir’s first foreign tour since the crisis began. The emir is also scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported. A French frigate “Jean Bart” arrived at Qatar on Wednesday to take part in the joint military exercises of Qatar and France, as a part of the framework of the joint military cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism and extremism.

