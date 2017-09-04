French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Venezuela opposition figures

Only in Express
French President Emmanuel Macron has met with senior figures of Venezuela's opposition on a self-styled "European tour" to rally international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Julio Borges, the president of Venezuela’s parliament, its vice-president Freddy Guevara and leading opposition activist Roberto Patino arrived at the Elysee Palace today.

Lilian Tintori, a prominent opposition activist and wife of prominent political prisoner Leopoldo Lopez, was not present even though she was meant to attend.

Tintori said her passport had been confiscated and that she was barred from leaving Venezuela. Macron recently described Maduro’s leadership a “dictatorship.”

Borges tweeted over the weekend that he will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the coming days.

