French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to visit Germany day after inauguration

A German government spokesman on Friday announced the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Germany on May 15. Macron, whose inauguration will take place on Sunday, will be received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin the day after, according to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, Xinhua reported. The detailed agenda of the meeting was not disclosed. However, a range of topics were expected at the meeting, among them, EU’s fiscal discipline as well as French economic reform.

Macron had earlier stressed his “common ground” with Merkel on these issues. The French centrist candidate won the May 7 runoff vote of the presidential election, defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Merkel earlier said she was “very happy” about Macron’s victory, and pledged to continue Germany’s close cooperation with France.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now