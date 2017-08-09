French police seek vehicle after soldiers hit and injured in Paris

Latest News
By: Reuters | Paris | Published:August 9, 2017 1:21 pm
French soldiers were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, Paris police authorities said on Wednesday, adding that a security operation was underway in the area.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters.

