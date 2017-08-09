French police seek vehicle after soldiers hit and injured in Paris

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously. Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously.

French soldiers were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, Paris police authorities said on Wednesday, adding that a security operation was underway in the area.

“Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle,” the Paris police department said in a Tweet.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App