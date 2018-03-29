French PM leads funerals for four victims of extremist attack

A daughter, second right, no name given, of victim Christian Medves reacts with French Interioir Minister Gerard Collomb, right, by father’s coffin during a ceremony for three victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot) A daughter, second right, no name given, of victim Christian Medves reacts with French Interioir Minister Gerard Collomb, right, by father’s coffin during a ceremony for three victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage.

The ceremonies are taking place Thursday in the quiet Aude region that was the site of a deadly carjacking, gun spree and supermarket hostage-taking.

Philippe spoke to family of the victims and local residents in Trebes as the funeral convoys of Herve Sosna, Christian Medves and Jean Mazieres arrived _ and their coffins were put on display in a large square.

The son, second right, no name given, of victim Jean Mazieres reacts with relatives by his father’s coffin while French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, looks on during a ceremony for three victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. Philippe, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot) The son, second right, no name given, of victim Jean Mazieres reacts with relatives by his father’s coffin while French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, looks on during a ceremony for three victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. Philippe, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot)

A private religious ceremony took place afterward for slain gendarme Arnaud Beltrame in nearby Carcassonne, and it will be followed by a burial later in the cemetery of Ferrals-les-Corbieres.

On Wednesday, France held a national homage to Beltrame, a colonel, who was given a posthumous Legion of Honor for his heroism in swapping himself for a hostage and potentially preventing further killings.

