French Mirage, Rafale jets and frigates involved in Syria strikes: Source

French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source said on Saturday.

This included an air defence frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.

The strikes were aimed at a research centre and two production sites, the source said. The air strikes are over but the military is ready to act upon request, the source said.

