An Iraqi special forces soldier stands guard in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem (Representational image) An Iraqi special forces soldier stands guard in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem (Representational image)

French journalist Stephan Villeneuve has been killed after a mine exploded in Mosul, the head of the news department at public broadcaster France Televisions said.

Two other French journalists were injured in the explosion in Iraq’s second city that killed Kurdish reporter Bakhtyiar Addad, according to France Televisions and global journalist rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

