Latest News
  • French Interior Minister says Manchester attack suspect probably travelled to Syria

French Interior Minister says Manchester attack suspect probably travelled to Syria

Pressed on how he knew Salman Abedi had been in Syria, Gerard Collomb said this was the information that French and British intelligence services had.

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:May 24, 2017 2:47 pm
Manchester attack, manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, Salman abedi arrest, Salman Abedi arrested, manchester terror attack, manchester terror blast, manchester blast, manchester concert blast, manchester ariana grande concert, ariana grande concert, concert blast, world news, latest news, international news, indian express news A man photographs a sign in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British investigators told French authorities that the suspect in the Manchester bombing had probably travelled to Syria, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Wednesday. British police said on Tuesday they believed British-born Salman Abedi, 22, carried out a suicide bombing at a concert hall that killed 22 people, including children.

“Today we only know what British investigators have told us – someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalised and decides to carry out this attack,” Collomb told BFMTV.

Pressed on how he knew Abedi had been in Syria, Collomb said this was the information that French and British intelligence services had. Asked if he believed Abedi had the support of a network, Collomb said: “That is not known yet, but perhaps. In any case, (he had) links with Daesh (Islamic State) that are proven.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 24: Latest News