French Interior Minister says Manchester attack suspect probably travelled to Syria

A man photographs a sign in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth A man photographs a sign in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British investigators told French authorities that the suspect in the Manchester bombing had probably travelled to Syria, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Wednesday. British police said on Tuesday they believed British-born Salman Abedi, 22, carried out a suicide bombing at a concert hall that killed 22 people, including children.

“Today we only know what British investigators have told us – someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalised and decides to carry out this attack,” Collomb told BFMTV.

Pressed on how he knew Abedi had been in Syria, Collomb said this was the information that French and British intelligence services had. Asked if he believed Abedi had the support of a network, Collomb said: “That is not known yet, but perhaps. In any case, (he had) links with Daesh (Islamic State) that are proven.”

