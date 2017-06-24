French govt asks Nepal to not shift Charles Sobhraj to jail right after surgery

Charles Sobhraj, International Cheater. (Express archive photo) Charles Sobhraj, International Cheater. (Express archive photo)

French authorities have sought intervention of the Nepalese government to help Charles Sobhraj, a French national serving life term in Kathmandu, have an “infection free recovery” after his open heart surgery.

Sobhraj, 73, known to the world as the “bikini killer”, is reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nepal.

In a letter written to Nepal authorities, the French embassy in Kathmandu has asked the government to keep Sobhraj, who was arrested from a casino in 2003, at the hospital and not shift him to jail “until the doctors treating him confirm he is out of danger and that he could return back to his cell without having the risks of getting infections,” the communication stated.

The Indian Express on June 8 first reported that Sobhraj will undergo a cardiac surgery at the Gangalal Heart Centre in Kathmandu. Before the surgery he had said: “I don’t know if I will survive this. I have been threatened with death in the courtroom. Besides, the risk factor of an open heart surgery in Nepal is higher than France.”

