French-German yield gap hits one-month low as French poll puts Macron in lead

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

The gap between French and German 10-year government bond yields fell to its lowest in a month on Friday after a poll showed, for the first time, Emmanuel Macron beating the far-right Marine le Pen in the first round of France’s presidential election. Growing signs in the past week that independent centrist Macron is gaining ground have helped calm markets rattled that anti-euro Le Pen could deliver the next big shock to markets after unexpected results in Britain and the United States last year.

Having widened to as much as 84 basis points last week, levels last seen in late 2012, on concern about Le Pen’s popularity, the premium investors demand for holding French 10-year government bonds over their German equivalents narrowed to below 58 basis points on Friday. “We saw a peak of panic in February when the focus was on Le Pen,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. “It’s always been clear that the odds of Le Pen becoming the next president were quite low and now we see confirmation of that in the polls.”

Macron would win 27 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round followed by Le Pen on 25.5 percent, a poll by Odoxa on Friday showed, leaving conservative Francois Fillon eliminated with 19 percent. However, if Fillon, whose campaign is unravelling as he battles allegations of state payments to family members, withdraws, fellow conservative Alain Juppe would take first place with 26.5 percent if he ran.

In that scenario, Macron would just make it to a May 7 run-off against Juppe, polling 25 percent to Le Pen’s 24 percent. Pressure is mounting on Fillon to pull out of the race, with this week bringing a string of resignations among his close advisers and backers.

French stocks extended their gains, with France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index outperforming broader European stock markets. Stocks in French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were among the top gainers, and were last trading up around 3 percent each.

The euro also climbed, hitting the day’s high of $1.0541 and reaching an almost four-week high against a weaker pound at 86.25 pence.

Analysts said French assets also benefited from a general pick up in risk appetite as focus returned to the outlook for inflation, economic growth and higher U.S. interest rates. As sentiment towards France improved, the yield on safe-haven German Bund yields hit a two-week high at 0.35 percent. It was on track to end Friday with the biggest weekly rise since November.

Focus was expected to turn to Fitch Ratings, which reviews France’s sovereign rating later in the day. The backdrop of an unpredictable presidential race and a pledge by Le Pen to take France out of the euro and redenominate the country’s debt has put a spotlight on French ratings.

“We look for another confirmation of the stable outlook but see an outside chance of a negative outlook to be assigned,” said David Schnautz, rates strategist at Commerzbank, said in a note.