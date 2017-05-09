Latest News
French ex-prime minister Manuel Valls plans to back Emmanuel Macron in June elections

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:May 9, 2017 11:51 am
french elections, french elections 2017, Manuel Valls, Emmanuel Macron, Valls help macron, macron Valls, indian express news, world news French ex-prime minister Manuel Valls. (AP photo)

Manuel Valls, a former French Socialist prime minister, said on Tuesday that he wished to support President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s political movement in the June elections in the lower house of parliament.

“I will be a candidate in the presidential majority and I wish to join up to his movement, namely the ‘Republic on the Move’,” Valls told RTL radio.

Macron is working to obtain a majority in the lower house of parliament in June elections.

His party chief, Richard Ferrand, said on Monday that Macron’s ‘En Marche’ movement would change its name to “En Marche la République” or “Republic on the Move”, so as to structure itself more like a traditional party.

Ferrand also said the names of Macron’s 577 candidates in the legislative elections would be announced this Thursday.

