French election 2017 results LIVE updates: Opinion polls give Emmanuel Macron edge over Marine Le Pen

France went to the polls on Sunday to choose between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for president, in a watershed election marked by falling turnout after an extremely divisive campaign. The vote, seen as crucial for Europe’s future, caps a rollercoaster race marked by mudslinging, scandals and a last-minute hacking attack targeting Macron, a 39-year-old former banker who has never held elected office.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES
10:02 pm Le Pen, 48, has portrayed the ballot as a contest between “globalists” such as Macron, who back free trade and immigration, and “patriots” who defend national borders and identities
10:00 pm French vote turnout at 65.30% at 19:30 IST, six points down on 2012
