French election 2017 results LIVE updates: Opinion polls give Emmanuel Macron edge over Marine Le Pen

French election 2017 results: ***** has maintained a lead after the first estimate was published.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2017 10:05 pm
The second round of voting took place on Sunday

France went to the polls on Sunday to choose between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for president, in a watershed election marked by falling turnout after an extremely divisive campaign. The vote, seen as crucial for Europe’s future, caps a rollercoaster race marked by mudslinging, scandals and a last-minute hacking attack targeting Macron, a 39-year-old former banker who has never held elected office.

Opinion polls predicted that the 39-year-old former economy minister Emmanuel Macron would win the five-year presidency, seeing off the National Front’s Marine Le Pen after an election campaign full of scandal and upsets.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

10:02 pm Le Pen, 48, has portrayed the ballot as a contest between “globalists” such as Macron, who back free trade and immigration, and “patriots” who defend national borders and identities

10:00 pm French vote turnout at 65.30% at 19:30 IST, six points down on 2012

 

