French election 2017 results LIVE updates: Opinion polls give Emmanuel Macron edge over Marine Le Pen

The second round of voting took place on Sunday The second round of voting took place on Sunday

France went to the polls on Sunday to choose between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for president, in a watershed election marked by falling turnout after an extremely divisive campaign. The vote, seen as crucial for Europe’s future, caps a rollercoaster race marked by mudslinging, scandals and a last-minute hacking attack targeting Macron, a 39-year-old former banker who has never held elected office.

Opinion polls predicted that the 39-year-old former economy minister Emmanuel Macron would win the five-year presidency, seeing off the National Front’s Marine Le Pen after an election campaign full of scandal and upsets.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

10:02 pm Le Pen, 48, has portrayed the ballot as a contest between “globalists” such as Macron, who back free trade and immigration, and “patriots” who defend national borders and identities

10:00 pm French vote turnout at 65.30% at 19:30 IST, six points down on 2012

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd