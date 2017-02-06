French cop charged with rape after assaulting youth with baton

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A French police officer has been charged with rape of a youth, who was severely injured after allegedly being sodomized with a baton, in a high-rise Paris suburb. Three other officers were also charged with assault on Sunday, after arresting a 22-year-old man on Thursday during an identity check in a multi-ethnic housing estate in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of the capital. The four officers have been barred from the force over the incidents.

The prosecutor’s office said the police stopped a group of around a dozen people “after hearing calls characteristic of lookouts at drug dealing sites”. During the operation they “attempted to arrest a 22-year-old man.” When he resisted, they used tear gas, and “one of them

used an expandable baton,” the prosecutor’s office said, without giving details. The young man suffered severe injuries to the anus,

requiring surgery. He also suffered injuries to the head and face. A doctor has declared him unfit to work for 60 days.

The Socialist politician in charge of the Seine-Saint-Denis region where Aulnay-sous-Bois is located, Stephane Troussel, said the incident raised “numerous questions.” “Although thousands of police are doing their work properly… too many arrests end in nightmares for some young people. The image of the Republic is being tarnished. We have to urgently find a solution,” he said in a statement.

The affair sparked disturbances in the sprawling estate of 3,000 people on Saturday evening, where a car was set alight and bus shelters were smashed. On Sunday, riot police were sent in as backup. French police are regularly accused of using excessive force in poor neighbourhoods against suspects of mainly African origin.