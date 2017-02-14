French conservative party lawmakers back candidate Fillon

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Members of parliament from scandal-hit conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon’s political party unanimously back him, Fillon’s spokesman said on Tuesday after a group of them backed away from a rebellion.

“Nobody in our political family wants anything but a change of government,” spokesman Thierry Solere told reporters. He added that in order for that political change to take place, Fillon’s campaign needed the full backing of his party, The Republicans.