French conservative party lawmakers back candidate Fillon

Members of parliament from scandal-hit conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon's political party unanimously back him, Fillon's spokesman said

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:February 14, 2017 7:22 pm
Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Fillon has been under a preliminary probe since news reports said he paid his wife Penelope and two of the couple's children nearly one million dollars from public funds over the years for allegedly fake jobs as his parliamentary aides. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Members of parliament from scandal-hit conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon’s political party unanimously back him, Fillon’s spokesman said on Tuesday after a group of them backed away from a rebellion.

“Nobody in our political family wants anything but a change of government,” spokesman Thierry Solere told reporters. He added that in order for that political change to take place, Fillon’s campaign needed the full backing of his party, The Republicans.

