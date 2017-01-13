Fraud probe targets Brazil president’s ally

Brazil’s President Michel Temer (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Brazil’s President Michel Temer (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazilian police said they launched a major search for evidence on Friday in a big fraud probe targeting an ex-minister of President Michel Temer.

It was the latest in a long series of investigations that threaten to destabilize the leader of Latin America’s biggest economy. He has denied wrongdoing.

Watch what else is in the news

Friday’s searches targeted Geddel Vieira Lima, who served as a top adviser in Temer’s cabinet before resigning in November over allegations of influence-peddling. Police said in a statement they had evidence of corruption and money-laundering linked to loans made to big companies by a public bank that Vieira Lima formerly headed.

It said they found telephone messages exchanged between Vieira Lima and another high-profile corruption suspect, former congressional speaker Eduardo Cunha. Federal police searched properties in four Brazilian cities, it said.