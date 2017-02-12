Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected as new president of Germany

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Billed as Germany’s “anti-Trump”, centre-left former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was on Sunday elected as the new ceremonial head of state. Steinmeier received a large majority of votes after Merkel’s conservatives, lacking a strong candidate of their own, agreed to back him to replace incumbent Joachim Gauck, 77, a former pastor from ex-communist East Germany.

The 61-year-old, who regularly polls as Germany’s most popular politician, will represent the EU’s top economy abroad and act as a kind of moral arbiter for the nation.

His Social Democrats (SPD) hope the appointment will boost their fortunes just as their candidate Martin Schulz, the former European parliament president, readies to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September elections.

