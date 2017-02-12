Francois Fillon faces further legal process in fake work probe-report

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France’s financial prosecutor plans to pursue legal proceedings in the coming week in connection with its investigation into fake work allegations involving presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife, the weekly Journal de Dimanche newspaper reported.

The report cited unidentified sources. Reuters was unable to reach the prosecutor for comment, nor was it able to reach officials representing conservative candidate Fillon. Fillon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a text message.