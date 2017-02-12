Latest News
  • Francois Fillon faces further legal process in fake work probe-report

Francois Fillon faces further legal process in fake work probe-report

France's financial prosecutor plans to pursue legal proceedings in the coming week in connection with its investigation into fake work allegations involving presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:February 12, 2017 5:11 pm
Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Fillon has been under a preliminary probe since news reports said he paid his wife Penelope and two of the couple's children nearly one million dollars from public funds over the years for allegedly fake jobs as his parliamentary aides. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France’s financial prosecutor plans to pursue legal proceedings in the coming week in connection with its investigation into fake work allegations involving presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife, the weekly Journal de Dimanche newspaper reported.

The report cited unidentified sources. Reuters was unable to reach the prosecutor for comment, nor was it able to reach officials representing conservative candidate Fillon. Fillon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a text message.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News