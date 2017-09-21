Only in Express
  • France’s Macron says hasn’t given up on convincing Trump on nuclear deal

France’s Macron says hasn’t given up on convincing Trump on nuclear deal

"Is this agreement enough? No. It is not, given the evolution of the regional situation and increasing pressure that Iran is exerting on the region, and given ... increased activity by Iran on the ballistic level since the accord," Macron told reporters in New York.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:September 21, 2017 8:35 am
nuclear deal iran, iran v. world powers, macron nuclear deal iran, macron convince trump iran nuclear deal, indian express news Macron acknowledged the deal by itself but it was not enough. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo
Related News

French president Emmanuel Macron said he had not yet given up on convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to change his view on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Macron acknowledged the deal by itself but it was not enough.

“Is this agreement enough? No. It is not, given the evolution of the regional situation and increasing pressure that Iran is exerting on the region, and given … increased activity by Iran on the ballistic level since the accord,” Macron told reporters in New York.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 21: Latest News