France’s Macron says hasn’t given up on convincing Trump on nuclear deal

French president Emmanuel Macron said he had not yet given up on convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to change his view on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Macron acknowledged the deal by itself but it was not enough.

“Is this agreement enough? No. It is not, given the evolution of the regional situation and increasing pressure that Iran is exerting on the region, and given … increased activity by Iran on the ballistic level since the accord,” Macron told reporters in New York.

