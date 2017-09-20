France’s Emmanuel Macron says mistake to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

Only in Express
"It would be a mistake to annul the nuclear agreement without anything else," Macron said, and declined to say whether US president Donald Trump had told him of his decision on whether to keep the United States as a party to the accord.

By: Reuters | United Nations | Published:September 20, 2017 9:49 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a mistake to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers after the Trump administration indicated it had objections to aspects of the deal.

“According to me we have to keep the 2015 agreement because it was a good one,” Macron told reporters at the United Nations.

