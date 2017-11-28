France unhappy over Hafiz Saeed’s release

Hafiz Saeed attends Friday Prayers in Lahore soon after his release. (Source: REUTERS) Hafiz Saeed attends Friday Prayers in Lahore soon after his release. (Source: REUTERS)

After the US, France has also conveyed its anguish to Pakistan over the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who heads the UN-proscribed outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD).

French diplomatic sources in New Delhi said that Paris has conveyed its deep concern to Pakistan over the release of Saeed whose outfit was listed as a terror group by the Sanctions Committee of the UN.

They said France and India will continue their “relentless” efforts to combat terrorism, and enhancing cooperation to deal with the menace will be an important aspect of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit here in early 2018.

In a strong reaction, India on Friday expressed outrage over Saeed’s release, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to mainstream proscribed terrorists and a reflection of its continuing support to non-state actors.

On Saturday, the US also demanded immediate re-arrest and prosecution of Saeed, warning Islamabad that there would be “repercussions” for bilateral ties if it fails to take “decisive action” against the notorious terrorist.

The banned JuD head, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free on Friday after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

He was under house arrest since January this year.

