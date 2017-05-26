France to do everything we can to help Britain fight terror: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron. (File) French President Emmanuel Macron. (File)

President Emmanuel Macron today vowed France’s total support for Britain’s fight against terrorism after the Manchester attack as he met Prime Minister Theresa May at the G7 summit.

“We will be here to cooperate and do everything we can in order to increase this cooperation at the European level, in order to do more from a bilateral point of view against terrorism,” Macron told May in front of reporters, noting that “very young people” had been targeted.

May said Monday’s suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert, which killed 22 people including children, was “one of our worst terrorist incidents that we’ve ever experienced”. “Thank you for the solidarity you have shown to us since that event. But of course France itself knows what it is like to suffer from terrorist attacks.”

“And these incidents show us why it is so important for us to work together in defeating terrorism,” said May, who is expected to issue a call for the G7 economies to put more pressure on internet companies to remove extremist content.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now