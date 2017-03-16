Live Updates: Several injured in shooting at France school, govt issues nationwide alert

An intruder burst into the Tocqueville high school and opened fire, one of the sources said. An intruder burst into the Tocqueville high school and opened fire, one of the sources said.

Several people were injured in a shooting on Thursday at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, sources close to the investigation said. An intruder burst into the Tocqueville high school and opened fire, one of the sources said. French police say there has been a shooting in a high school in the southern town of Grasse. The shooting at the high school in Grasse comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in the city of Nice, which is 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from Grasse.

Here are the Live Updates:

06. 50 pm: French television BFM showed residents gathered around the area, along with several police cars and emergency vehicles. Residents said some students have been able to leave the school.

06.48 pm: An employee of a nearby electronics store said police had asked residents to stay indoors. An employee of sports chain Decathlon, which has a branch less than 500 meters from the high school, said he had seen about 40 high school students leaving from the area and gathering in a nearby parking lot.

06. 40 pm: French government minister says 2 wounded in school shooting, all students safe.

06. 33 pm: Officials are still trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

06.32 pm: French govt issues nationwide alert after reported shooting at high school in southern town of Grasse. The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.

06. 29 pm: All schools in the town some 40 kilometres west of Nice have been locked down.

06. 25 pm: One person was arrested and another was on the run after the shooting at the Tocqueville high school, according to police sources.

