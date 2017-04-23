France presidential elections Live updates: People to vote for president in litmus test for Europe’s future

France presidential elections Live updates: A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election, from L-R, Francois Fillon, Benoit Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo) France presidential elections Live updates: A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election, from L-R, Francois Fillon, Benoit Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo)

Presidential elections are underway in France in what is being seen as a volatile polling process, with the candidates for the top post in the country racing too close for comfort. While far-rightist candidate Marine Le Pen is being seen as a possible favourite, hoping to gain footing using the recent shooting of a policeperson in Paris’ Champs Elysees, to her advantage by gathering anti-minority sentiment in her stride, centrist Emmanuel Macron comes close by banking on an European Union and extensive commerce supportive strategy.

Francois Fillon, a conservative nominee who has been surrounded by controversies and scandals, who has also held France’s Prime Ministerial position, as well as Jean-Luc Melenchon, a staunch supporter of the left, are also in league, according to various public polls and surveys.

Voting booths in France opened at 0600 GMT and will close for business at 1800 GMT.

Here are the LIVE updates: (IST)

10:15 pm: In view of the recent attacks inspired by terror organisations around the world in Europe, especially those in France, the country has fortified the country by deploying a heavy security personnel presence, which include 50,000 police-persons and 7,000 soldiers.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd