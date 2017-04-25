France presidential election final tally: Macron 24.01 pct of votes, Le Pen 21.30 pct

Names of 2017 French presidential election candidates are seen printed during the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Names of 2017 French presidential election candidates are seen printed during the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Centrist Emmanuel Macron won 24.01 percent of the votes in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, final results from the interior ministry showed on Monday. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen won 21.30 percent, conservative candidate Francois Fillon 20.01 percent and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon 19.58 percent.

Socialist Benoit Hamon won 6.36 percent and nationalist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan 4.70 percent. Among the smaller parties, Jean Lasalle won 1.21 percent, Philippe Poutou 1.09 percent, Francois Asselineau 0.92 percent, Nathalie Arthaud 0.64 percent and Jacques Cheminade 0.18 percent.

