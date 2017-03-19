France: President Hollande reaffirms determination to fight terrorism

French President Francois Hollande (File photo. Reuters) French President Francois Hollande (File photo. Reuters)

French President Francois Hollande reaffirmed on Saturday the state’s determination to “fight terrorism, defend the security of our compatriots and to ensure the protection of the territory” after a man was shot dead after trying to seize a weapon from a soldier at Orly airport, his office said. In a communique released by the presidency, Hollande welcomed the courage and efficiency shown by the police and the military in the face of the attacks committed by a dangerous individual, Xinhua reported.

The anti-terrorist section of the Paris Public Prosecution has started an investigation to shed full light on the motivations and circumstances of these acts and on possible complicities, added the communique.

The level of vigilance will be maintained at its highest and Sentinelle Operation has demonstrated once again its usefulness in addition to the police and gendarmerie forces, it said.

At about 8.30 a.m., the man was trying to seize weapon from a soldier of Sentinelle operation at Orly south terminal, but he did not succeed and was neutralised.

It was believed that at about 6.55 a.m. on Saturday, the man had shot at three police agents when they were trying to check his car near Stains, north of the Paris region, before fleeing. He was seen later at Vitry-sur-Seine in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, for car-jacking before leaving to Orly airport.

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux confirmed earlier that the assailant was known to the police and intelligence services.

About 3,000 passengers were evacuated from Orly south terminal. No explosive was found during the clearance operation.

