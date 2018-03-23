France hostage crisis LIVE: At least two dead in shooting by suspected Islamic State militant

France: The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne. (Source: Google maps) France: The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne. (Source: Google maps)

At least two people were feared dead after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group fired shots in a hostage-taking at a supermarket in southwest France today, police said. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the ongoing hostage-taking seems to be a “terrorist act”.

“The hostage situation is ongoing. The operation is not over. All the information we have as I speak lead us to think that this would be a terrorist act,” Philippe said during a visit to Mulhouse.

French prosecutors were also treating the incident as a terror attack.

Counter-terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. “I can confirm to you that the anti-terrorism division of the Paris prosecutors has taken up the case,” the source told Reuters after police said eight people were being held hostage in a supermarket in southern France.

The man “entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard,” a source told AFP. Local authorities tweeted that the area was out-of-bounds to the public. A witness reported he shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) before going into the premises, the source added.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account that police and rescue operations are the priority. Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

