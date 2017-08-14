France in contact with local authorities over Burkina Faso attack, advises citizens to avoid area

Police are seen on a street following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017. (Reuters Photo) Police are seen on a street following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

The local French embassy in Burkina Faso is in contact with local authorities regarding the attack on a restaurant and French citizens are advised to avoid the area, the French foreign ministry said in a statement. “Our embassy is being kept informed of the situation due to permanent contact with local authorities,” the foreign ministry said in the statement.

Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital, the communications minister said, as security forces sought to free people still trapped inside on Monday.

