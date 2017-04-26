France elections: Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team confirms cyberattacks, says no data stolen

Emmanuel Macron one of the two contenders in the French elections. Macron’s campaign team says that results from a study by security firm Trend Micro, confirm that the spy group, “Pawn Storm”, had target its campaign. (Source: Reuters) Emmanuel Macron one of the two contenders in the French elections. Macron’s campaign team says that results from a study by security firm Trend Micro, confirm that the spy group, “Pawn Storm”, had target its campaign. (Source: Reuters)

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team on Wednesday confirmed it had been the target of at least five advanced cyberattack operations since January, which it said had failed to compromise any campaign data.

“Emmanuel Macron is the only candidate in the French presidential campaign to be targeted,” Macron’s “En Marche!” party said in a statement.

“It’s no coincidence if Emmanuel Macron, the last remaining progressive candidate in this election is the priority target.”

Macron’s campaign cited as evidence the results of a study by security firm Trend Micro, which said it had found proof that the spy group, dubbed “Pawn Storm”, had target its campaign.

