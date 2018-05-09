France, Britain and Germany regret Donald Trump’s decision to quit Iran nuclear deal: French president Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Francois Guillot/Pool via Reuters) French President Emmanuel Macron. (Francois Guillot/Pool via Reuters)

The French president’s office says France, Britain and Germany “regret” U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Iranian nuclear accord, calling it a threat to global efforts to contain nuclear weapons.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the “nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake” because of Trump’s announcement Tuesday.

Macron’s office says the French president spoke Tuesday evening with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May about the Iran accord and next steps after Trump’s decision.

The three European countries negotiated the 2015 deal with the U.S., Russia, China and Iran.

The European powers strongly support the accord as the best way to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump says it’s not tough enough on Iran.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief says the Iran nuclear agreement is a pillar of international security and she is calling on its signatories to continue to respect it.

The comments by Federica Mogherini came shortly after President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the pact. Mogherini says, “The nuclear deal with Iran is crucial for the security of the region, of Europe and of the entire world.”

Mogherini helped supervise the implementation of the 2015 accord. She says she is particularly worried by the announcement of new sanctions.

She says she will consult with Europe’s partners about those sanctions suggested by Trump “to assess their implications.” Addressing Iran, Mogherini said: “Do not let anyone dismantle this agreement.”

