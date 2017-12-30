France beefs up security amid year-end festivities

French police officers patrol in front of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on, Dec. 24, 2017. France’s government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high. (AP Photo) French police officers patrol in front of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on, Dec. 24, 2017. France’s government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high. (AP Photo)

France has tightened security and deployed additional security forces across the country to ensure safety at the peak of holiday season, the Interior Ministry said. “In a context of high terrorist threat, guaranteeing the safety of both the French and tourists and allowing the smooth running of this popular and festive moment in a calm atmosphere, is a top priority,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua reported.

With that aim, the government will mobilise on December 31 a total of 139,400 security forces into French cities, with a major focus on the capital Paris where perimeters of security would be set up. This includes the iconic avenue of the Champs Elysees where thousands of nationals and tourists are expected to flock into to celebrate the new year.

Earlier this month, police arrested in Paris a 19-year-old radicalized woman who planned to attack soldiers. A 21-year-old man was also detained in Lyon on charges of planning terrorist assault, according to local media.

France, a major target of frequent terrorist attacks, had imposed emergency security rules following the November 2015 attacks.

In October, French President Emmanuel Macron signed an anti-terrorism law which he said was necessary to muscle security at home to combat high terrorism menace.

