Fox News anchor takes it live to confront hoax website makers

Tucker Carlson and “Domnic Tullipso” on Fox News channel. (File) Tucker Carlson and “Domnic Tullipso” on Fox News channel. (File)

In a rare move, a Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson invited a hoaxer on national television and confronted him live on air. Needless to say, it produced a bizarre outcome. Carlson hosted a man who calls himself ‘Domnic Tullipso’ and heads a group called ‘Demand Protest’. Apparently, the website has put up several advertisements on backpage.com recruiting paid protesters for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for Thursday, January 20. On its website, the group says: “With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements.”

Carlson is seen telling ‘Tullipso’ that it’s a hoax, adding that ‘it’s a sham’. “Your company isn’t real. Your website is fake. The claims you have made are lies. Let me start at the beginning, however, with your name: Dom Tullipso, which is not your real name. It’s a fake name. We ran you through law enforcement–level background checks, and that name does not exist,” said Carlson, as reported by news agency Vox.com.

In the face of such direct attack, one would expect ‘Tullipso’ to back out and acknowledge the fact that all of this is actually a hoax as claimed by Carlson. Instead, Tullipso stuck around for the entire live segment and said something that flies in the face of the TV anchor’s criticism: “It’s Dominic Tullipso. Its L’s are silent.”

He goes on to claim his group is ‘greatly, greatly supportive of national treasures such as Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Peyton Manning. And we really support their efforts to really get the truth out there’.

It still begs the question: Why the hoax? Only in the later part of the segment, “Tullipso” indicated, “It’s an attempt to troll conservative media”, according to Vox.com. He went on to say, “I’m just surprised you put me on. That’s what’s surprising. God bless you for fact-checking even if you did it when we were on the air.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd