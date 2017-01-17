Four shot during Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration in Houston

People aboard a float from Florida International University wave to crowds during a parade honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.(AP Photo) People aboard a float from Florida International University wave to crowds during a parade honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.(AP Photo)

Four persons, including a 13-year-old girl, have been shot during an event to mark a Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration in southeast Houston in the US, police said. A large crowd had gathered on MLK Boulevard and Reed Road for the event when the shooting began last evening, they said.

Three females, one a 13-year-old, and an adult man were taken to the hospital.

“Right now, we just don’t have a good idea of what happened. It was a very large crowd. The officer(s) couldn’t see what happened. The crowd dispersed quickly because of the gunfire. So we don’t have any real good witnesses right now,” Houston Police Department’s Lt Larry Crowson said.

Police have not identified the suspects in the shooting or confirmed a motive. However, three people have been taken into custody for questioning, police said. Houston police officers were in the area trying to move people off the road and onto the sidewalk when they heard the gunfire. They ran to the scene and found that a man, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were struck by gunfire.

“Everyone is going to survive,” Lt Crowson said.

A fourth victim, a woman, ran to a house down the street.

“She went to a place where she felt safe and called the police,” Crowson said.

MLK Day celebration is a federal holiday in the US marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January, which is around King’s birthday, January 15.