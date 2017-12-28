Former Zimbabwe army boss Chiwenga sworn in as vice president

In this Friday, November 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country’s former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. (Source: AP Photo/File) In this Friday, November 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country’s former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe’s vice president in Harare on Thursday.

Chiwenga, whose appearance on state television on November 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.

