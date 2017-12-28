Best of 2017
  • Former Zimbabwe army boss Chiwenga sworn in as vice president

Former Zimbabwe army boss Chiwenga sworn in as vice president

Chiwenga, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.

By: Reuters | Harare | Published: December 28, 2017 2:44 pm
Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe vice president, Zimbabwe news, indian express news In this Friday, November 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country’s former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. (Source: AP Photo/File)
Related News

Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe’s vice president in Harare on Thursday.

Chiwenga, whose appearance on state television on November 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 28: Latest News