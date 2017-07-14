Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised while building homes in Canada

In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP) In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)

Former United States President Jimmy Carter, who is known for his humanitarian work after his Presidency, was admitted to a hospital after he became dehydrated on Thursday while helping to build houses in Canada for Habitat for Humanity. According to spokesperson Deanna Congileo, the 92-year old former President was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg as a precautionary measure for re-hydration. As per reports, Carter, does not appear to be in serious medical danger, though he was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

“President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation,” Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said. President Carter also “encouraged” people to continue working on the building homes project and “stay hydrated”, Reckford said. Another spokeswoman for the organisation, Rowena Sara added that Carter, along with his wife Rosalynn, were in Edmonton to help out in Habitat’s project of building 75 homes in the region from Monday to Wednesday, and reached Winnipeg on Thursday to help volunteers in building 25 homes in St. James Community. She further added that the ex-president was scheduled to leave on Friday.

As per local reports, Carter worked for 90 minutes on the project after which he fell sick and went to sit down in a chair. The accompanying Secret Service officials led the president to his motorcade, after he appeared dizzy. Carter was later taken away in an ambulance by paramedics who were treating him at the scene, the report said.

James Carter, member of the Democratic Party, served as the 39th President of the United States between the years 1977 to 1981. He has been involved with Habitat for Humanity project since 1993. He was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development”.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd