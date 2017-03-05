Barack Obama didn’t order wiretapping of Trump Tower: Earnest

Barack Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump Tower as the president of the US does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping, former White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Sunday. (Source: AP Photo) Barack Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump Tower as the president of the US does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping, former White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Sunday. (Source: AP Photo)

Barack Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump Tower as the president of the US does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping, former White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Sunday. “It is false to say that Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower. This may come as a surprise to the current occupant of the Oval Office, but the president of the US does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen,” Earnest told ABC News in an interview.

He was responding to President Donald Trump’s allegations that Obama had ordered wiretapping of Trump Tower before the November 8 general elections.

“If the FBI decided to use their wiretapping authority in the context of the counter-intelligence or criminal investigation, it would require FBI and the Department of Justice officials going to a federal judge, and making a case, and demonstrating probable cause to use that authority to conduct the investigation. That is a fact,” Earnest said.

Earnest alleged that there is one page in Trump White House crisis management playbook that asks to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from a scandal.

“The bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet,” he said.

However, Earnest said he does not know, when asked to clearly deny that the Justice Department during Obama’s tenure did not seek and obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court-ordered wiretap of the Trump campaign?

“What I can categorically deny is that the White House was at all involved in directing or interfering or influencing an FBI investigation of any sort… here is the simple answer to that question, I don’t know. And it is not because I am no longer in government. The fact is, even when I was in the government, I was not in a position of being regularly briefed on an FBI criminal or counter-intelligence investigation.

“No one at the White House, including the president of the US, should be in a position in which they are trying to influence or dictate how that investigation is being conducted,” Earnest said.

He alleged Trump is working very hard to try to distract the American public and the news media from the growing scandal about why his administration and why he himself has, at best, not been forthcoming about their talks and their ties with Russia, whether it is Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Roger Stone, J D Gordon, Mike Flynn, Jeff Sessions.

“It’s almost like a Russian novel,” Earnest added.