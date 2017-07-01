Latest News
Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon joins ex-leaders promoting peace

Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, deputy chair of The Elders group, said Ban will take on issues that he championed as secretary-general climate action, gender equality and UN action to combat poverty.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is joining The Elders, the group of former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela to promote peace, justice and human rights worldwide.

His predecessor as secretary-general, Kofi Annan, is chairman of The Elders. He said yesterday in announcing the appointment that Ban “will bring a unique and valuable perspective based on his record of global leadership and understanding of geopolitics.”

Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, deputy chair of the group, said Ban will take on issues that he championed as secretary-general climate action, gender equality and UN action to combat poverty.

Ban was secretary-general from 2007 through 2016. He said: “The Elders and the United Nations share the same values of justice, solidarity and a determination to fight for peace and human rights.”

