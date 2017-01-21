Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon apologises over family in US bribery case

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. (Source: AP Photo/File) Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is believed to be considering a presidential run in South Korea, apologised on Saturday for causing public concerns over his family members who had been named in a bribery case in the United States.

Ban said in a statement he hoped any discussions between law enforcement authorities of South Korea and the United States – if they were taking place as reported – would be “strict and transparent” so that there is no suspicion left in the South Korean public.

He also reiterated he has “absolutely no knowledge” of the case. A US prosecutor has said Washington has asked South Korea to arrest Ban’s brother, Ki-sang, on charges he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.