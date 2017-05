Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 89. His death was announced on social media Friday night, May 26, 2017, by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. (Source: AP Photo) Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 89. His death was announced on social media Friday night, May 26, 2017, by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. (Source: AP Photo)

Former U.S. national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, who established himself in the Carter administration as a hard-liner on foreign policy, died on Friday, his family said. He was 89. Brzezinski’s daughter Mika said on social media that her father died peacefully, but did not give the cause of his death.

