Former South African prez Jacob Zuma’s corruption case adjourned until June

In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, President Jacob Zuma, looks on at the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in Johannesburg. (AP Photo/File)

A corruption case against former South African president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned until June 8. A judge made the announcement on Friday as Zuma sat in the dock of a packed courtroom. Some Zuma supporters gathered near the courthouse in the coastal city of Durban to declare that the former leader is not guilty of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. The charges were recently reinstated after being thrown out nearly a decade ago and relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when Zuma was deputy president. Zuma, whose presidency was marked by scandals, says he has not done anything wrong. He resigned Feb. 14 on the orders of his party, the African National Congress.

