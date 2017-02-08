Former prime minister wins Somalia’s presidential vote

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 1, 2010 file photo, then Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addresses officials after his swearing in ceremony at the Presidential residence in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalia’s groundbreaking presidential election moved into a second round Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 with incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holding a slight lead over former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 1, 2010 file photo, then Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addresses officials after his swearing in ceremony at the Presidential residence in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalia’s groundbreaking presidential election moved into a second round Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 with incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holding a slight lead over former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

A former prime minister who holds dual Somali-U.S. citizenship has been declared Somalia’s new president. Incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conceded defeat after two rounds of voting Wednesday, and former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was declared the new leader and quickly took the oath of office. “History was made, we have taken this path to democracy, and now I want to congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo,” Mohamud said.

This Horn of Africa nation is trying to put together its first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century. The election took place under heavy security amid threats from extremist group al-Shabab.