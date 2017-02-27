Former president Bush offers critique of Donald Trump’s media bashing 

U.S. President George W. Bush (File Photo) U.S. President George W. Bush (File Photo)

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy. That we need the media to hold people like me to account,” Bush told NBC’s “Today” programme. Trump’s inflammatory remarks have been criticised as authoritarian, but the media remains a popular whipping boy for his supporters. Amid wave after wave of leaks from his White House and probing reports on his campaign’s links with Russia, Trump has repeatedly decried the media as “fake news.” Influential Trump aide Steve Bannon is fond of referring to the media as the “opposition party.”

Watch what else is making news:

Bush responded to that sentiment by saying “power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.” Bush also described Trump’s comments as undercutting America’s efforts to promote democracy and the free press abroad.