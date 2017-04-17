Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai: US’ MOAB bomb ‘immense atrocity against Afghan people’

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says that the US is using Afghanistan as a weapons testing ground, calling the recent use of the largest-ever non-nuclear bomb “an immense atrocity against the Afghan people.”

Last week, US forces dropped the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Nangarhar province, reportedly killing 95 militants. Karzai, in a Monday interview with The Associated Press, objected to the decision, saying that his country “was used very disrespectfully by the US to test its weapons of mass destruction.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now