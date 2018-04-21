Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
For Trump, Rudy Giuliani adds toughness, star power to legal team

For weeks, Trump had grown increasingly frustrated with the cable news chatter that he couldn't hire a big-name attorney. He hopes the addition of Giuliani silences his critics.

By: AP | Florida | Published: April 21, 2018 7:42:17 am
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Reuters/File) Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Reuters/File)
With the addition of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to his legal team, President Donald Trump gains a former US attorney, a past presidential candidate and a TV-savvy defender at a time when the White House is looking for ways to bring special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to a close.

Trump has touted Giuliani’s toughness and star power as his team weighs whether the president should sit for an interview with Mueller’s team.

For weeks, Trump had grown increasingly frustrated with the cable news chatter that he couldn’t hire a big-name attorney. He hopes the addition of Giuliani silences his critics.

