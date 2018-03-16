Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida University; several feared dead

Newly installed 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday afternoon at Florida International University. (Source: MiamiDadeFire) Newly installed 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday afternoon at Florida International University. (Source: MiamiDadeFire)

A newly installed 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area, news agency AP reported. The number of injured is yet to be ascertained as officials cited that several people lost their lives in this tragic incident. Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Alejandro Camacho was quoted by Reuters as saying : “Several people were killed. I just don’t know how many.”

Videos shared across social media platforms show at least five to six vehicles trapped underneath it. The live television reports show the injured being loaded onto the ambulances.

Florida’s Governor, Rick Scott in a tweet said that he spoke with the Miami-Dade County Police Chief and will constantly monitor the situation. He also confirmed that he has left for the university and the local law enforcement along with the university officials will brief him about the incident.

A report in CNN stated that the bridge was installed on Saturday.

