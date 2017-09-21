Florida suspends license of nursing home over Hurricane Irma deaths

(Representational) (Representational)

Florida officials have suspended the license of a nursing home where nine patients died after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning. The Agency for Health Care Administration said on Wednesday that it suspended the license of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

The agency previously banned the facility from admitting new patients and from receiving Medicaid. The home filed a lawsuit trying to block those orders.

Eight patients died on September 13, three days after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida and knocked out a transformer that powered the home’s air conditioner. A ninth died on Tuesday. The state said four of the deceased had body temperatures between 107 (41.6 Celsius) and 109 (42.7 Celsius) degrees.

Home officials say they used coolers, fans, ice and other means to cool the patients.

