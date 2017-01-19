Latest News
  • Florida man charged with making online threat against Trump

Florida man charged with making online threat against Trump

The police report says Puopolo on Monday posted a video on his Twitter account stating that he would "be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump" while in Washington.

By: AP | Miami | Published:January 19, 2017 1:15 am
donald trump, president elect donald trump, florida man trump, florida man charged online threat trump, trump online threat, donald trump online threat, us news, world news, indian express Donald Trump (File Photo)

A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online. A Miami Beach police report released today identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo. Jail records show Puopolo is being held without bail on state charges of threatening harm against a public servant. Court records do not list a lawyer for him.

Watch what else is making news

The police report says Puopolo on Monday posted a video on his Twitter account stating that he would “be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump” while in Washington.

The report says he was arrested a short time later at a Miami Beach Subway restaurant and admitted to officers he had posted the threatening video. Police say Puopolo told them he is homeless.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 18: Latest News