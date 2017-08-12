At least 30 killed in floods and landslides in Nepal

At least 30 people were killed and hundreds of others displaced in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal. (Source: Google Maps) At least 30 people were killed and hundreds of others displaced in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 30 people were killed and hundreds of others displaced in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal, officials said on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seven persons were killed in Sunsari district in southern Nepal.

Four persons were killed in Sindhuli, four each in Jhapa and Sindhuli districts, three each in Banke, Morang and Panchthar districts and the rest others in different districts. “At least three elderly people went missing in flood at Sundar Haraincha in Morang district,” Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Joint Secretary Deepak Kafle was quoted as saying by the The Himalayan Times.

Jhapa, Morang Sunsari, Sapttari, Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya and Dang districts were the worst affected by flood.

Hundreds of houses have been submerged in Morang. Biratnagar airport has been closed after flood water gushed into the airport area. The government has mobilised Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel for rescue and recovery work, the ministry said.

